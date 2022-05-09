Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $8.61 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $8.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.47 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

