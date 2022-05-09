Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.22. The company had a trading volume of 230,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $191.75 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.15.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

