Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.35. 3,506,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,770,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $293.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

