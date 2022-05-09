Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,016. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

