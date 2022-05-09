Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.02-$2.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DEI traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $28.02. 1,483,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,311. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 69,843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,959 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

