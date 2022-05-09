Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.93

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.93 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $691.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In related news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

