DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. DoorDash posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

DoorDash stock traded down $7.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,893,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,499. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.02.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.