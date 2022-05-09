Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.12

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.59 billion and $846.06 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00266610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016461 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

