Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.60

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$48.60 and last traded at C$49.11, with a volume of 14822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Docebo from C$130.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Docebo from C$102.00 to C$70.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -91.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.67.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

