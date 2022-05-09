DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

DISH Network stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. 13,288,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,729. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in DISH Network by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.