Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $82.61

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.61 and last traded at $84.28, with a volume of 7242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 18.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 42.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 54.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

