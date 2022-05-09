Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.41

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.41 and last traded at $79.41, with a volume of 17399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.97.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

