Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.92

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.92 and last traded at $112.63, with a volume of 2044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

