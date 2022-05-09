Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,337 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $56,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

DFUS stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,136. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00.

