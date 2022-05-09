Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 2,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $692.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Digi International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

