Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 67.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $23.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.