Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.98 ($7.35).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €6.91 ($7.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.70. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a 12 month high of €11.43 ($12.03).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

