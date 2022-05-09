Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.44

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 313899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.68) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($16.11) to €16.30 ($17.16) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,617,000 after buying an additional 16,896,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,319,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,544,000.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

