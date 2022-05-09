DeFiSocial Gaming Price Hits $687.32 on Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,635,871.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00368191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00189978 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.00552774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039360 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,033.19 or 1.78569327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

