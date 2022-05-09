Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.36

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 329674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 15.08 and a quick ratio of 14.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.54 million and a P/E ratio of -24.69.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.11 million during the quarter.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

