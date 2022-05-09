DECOIN Price Down 31.7% This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $5.48 million and $30,810.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002904 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000716 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,988,990 coins and its circulating supply is 56,763,634 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

