Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.40. 11,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,421. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

