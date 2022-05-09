Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 299 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

