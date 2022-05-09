Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $882,000 Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 466,321 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,066,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,509,000 after purchasing an additional 347,327 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kennametal by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares during the period.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $42.41.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

