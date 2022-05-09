Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 847 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,557. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.