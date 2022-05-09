David W. Heard Buys 20,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) CEO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

INFN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. 47,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

INFN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth about $87,428,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,898,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,206,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 8.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,220,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 261,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Infinera by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,144,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

