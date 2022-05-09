Datamine FLUX (FLUX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,003.00

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $134,138.02 and $11,003.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.00348850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00185944 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.08 or 0.00554146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,381.42 or 1.72933521 BTC.

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,243,361 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

