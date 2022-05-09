DAOventures (DVD) Market Capitalization Tops $264,050.24

DAOventures (DVD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $264,050.24 and approximately $167.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003741 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002478 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001900 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars.

