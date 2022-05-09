DAO Maker 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.42 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00007954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $183.09 million and $3.42 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00179951 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00570397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036236 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,697.35 or 1.90382090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,900,477 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.