Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $237.89

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $237.89 and last traded at $240.08, with a volume of 153280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Get Danaher alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.