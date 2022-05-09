Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $8.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.65. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $238.32 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

