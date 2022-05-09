Dale H. Taysom Acquires 1,000 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) Director Dale H. Taysom bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $15,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,636.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 975,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,888. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

