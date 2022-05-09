CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading 2.7% Higher

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 23,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 613,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CureVac from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Get CureVac alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CureVac by 2,264.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 14,988.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CureVac by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CureVac by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.