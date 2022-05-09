CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of CrowdStrike worth $87,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $2,141,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.68.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.94 and its 200 day moving average is $209.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.28 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

