CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Up to $12.49

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $12.75. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 258 shares.

CFB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $632.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.30.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

