Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Up 1.9%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 473,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

