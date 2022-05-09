Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Raised to $6.00 at Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Shares of CRON stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 124,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.42.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cronos Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 659,574 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after buying an additional 577,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 540,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

