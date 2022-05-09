Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.32

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.32 and last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 50072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.94.
In related news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,197,841.39.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
Featured Stories
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.