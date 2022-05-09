Crexendo (CXDO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Crexendo to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

