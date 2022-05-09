Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 422.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 420 ($5.25).

CRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.37) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.12) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($36,352.28).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 231 ($2.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 272.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 317.33. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($5.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £593.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.47.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

