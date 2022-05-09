Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 596,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,662,952 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $7.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,295,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,435,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 387,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

