Credit Suisse Group AG Declares — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Credit Suisse Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,850,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,464,970. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

