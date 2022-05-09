Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.51

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 14441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

BASE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

