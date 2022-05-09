COTI Market Cap Reaches $166.82 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. COTI has a total market cap of $166.82 million and approximately $42.14 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00166677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00580863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,225.41 or 1.89498564 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.