Cortex (CTXC) Trading 18.8% Lower This Week

Cortex (CTXC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Cortex has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $34.35 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,905.01 or 1.00031881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00098132 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 194,677,300 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.