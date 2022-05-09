Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Down to $15.65

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $14.76. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 1,701 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.21). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 44.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

