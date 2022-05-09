Cormark Lowers Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$65.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$72.50 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.55.

Altus Group stock opened at C$46.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$44.56 and a 12 month high of C$72.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 76.92.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.2371971 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn acquired 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.01 per share, with a total value of C$53,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,918 shares in the company, valued at C$1,638,963.18. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

