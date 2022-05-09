Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 233720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.32 million and a P/E ratio of -112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

About Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

