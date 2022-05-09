CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 145,400 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

