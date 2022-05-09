Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Down 8.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 346,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 197,707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 22.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.