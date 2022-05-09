Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Down 8.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 346,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.
The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 0.93.
Construction Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROAD)
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
